Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 414,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 138.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $37.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

