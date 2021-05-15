Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE:HWM opened at $33.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

