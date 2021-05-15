DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,434 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Athene were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 635,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 267,355 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 635,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 230,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 185,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. UBS Group lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

ATH stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

