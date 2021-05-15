DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 249 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $120,693.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $789,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,361 shares of company stock worth $2,884,383. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

