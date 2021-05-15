DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $376,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after acquiring an additional 956,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,278,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,576,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,165,000 after buying an additional 576,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 540,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,344,000 after buying an additional 316,243 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.