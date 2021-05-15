Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 226,514 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $150,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

