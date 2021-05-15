Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 7.3%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.74 and last traded at $67.11. Approximately 53,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,859,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $171,431,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $79,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

