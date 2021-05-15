Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Hits New 12-Month High at $262.00

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.34), with a volume of 36527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.31).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £178.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

About Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

