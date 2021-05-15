Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.83. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Globant by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant stock opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 170.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.44. Globant has a twelve month low of $117.39 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

