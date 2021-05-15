Analysts Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.81. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

GBCI stock opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

