Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.07. GasLog posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog.

Get GasLog alerts:

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million.

Several analysts recently commented on GLOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

GLOG stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $553.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.