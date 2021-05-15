Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 9.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price was up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $50.36. Approximately 23,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,370,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.68 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,090 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

