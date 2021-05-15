Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 9.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price was up 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.31 and last traded at $50.36. Approximately 23,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,370,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.
Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.
The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.68 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $76,818,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 137,090 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
