3,704 Shares in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 47,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 47,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 218,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

