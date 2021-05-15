Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,361 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 367.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

