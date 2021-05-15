Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

