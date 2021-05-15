UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 670,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $27,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UGI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in UGI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $45.94 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

