Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 192 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $264.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.13. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.