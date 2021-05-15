Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 60,980 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 607.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60,980 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of ITT worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of ITT by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of ITT by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

NYSE:ITT opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $101.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

