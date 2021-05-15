Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 6,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after buying an additional 2,250,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mattel by 1,807.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after buying an additional 1,050,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,003,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2,067.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

