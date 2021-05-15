State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 591,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 10,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $102.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.