Steven A. Raymund Sells 7,852 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:WCC opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $111.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after buying an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after buying an additional 167,807 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in WESCO International by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 99,507 shares during the period.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

