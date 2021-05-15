Steven A. Raymund Sells 7,852 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:WCC opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $111.95.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
