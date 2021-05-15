Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.82.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

