Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 3,630 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $67.66 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

