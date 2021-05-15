Signaturefd LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO opened at $171.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

