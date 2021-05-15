Deborah M. Reiner Sells 3,432 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HCA opened at $211.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

