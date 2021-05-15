Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $790,600.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $336.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.95 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

