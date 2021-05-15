Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 68,071 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,071 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $282.25 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.