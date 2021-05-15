Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sientra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

SIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Sientra stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. Sientra has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sientra by 153.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 282,057 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth $219,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Sientra by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 97,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Sientra by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,003,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.