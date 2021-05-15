Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $126.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $112.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.74. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

