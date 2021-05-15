Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,526 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 789,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $36,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 431.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 364,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 295,777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 241.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 168,006 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

