Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.
NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.15 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Further Reading: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.