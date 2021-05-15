Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGAU. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.15 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

