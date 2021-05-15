Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 719 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.