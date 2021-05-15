Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,090,000 after buying an additional 306,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.46.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 2,786 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $179,669.14. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

