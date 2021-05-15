Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 107.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 346,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 132,676 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 53.8% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 27,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

