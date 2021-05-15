REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 14.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,189,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

