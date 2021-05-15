ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $784.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ScanSource will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in ScanSource by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ScanSource by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

