Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,331 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Saia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $244.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.58 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.