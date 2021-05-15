Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $446,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

