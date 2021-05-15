Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,712 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 818,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 191,728 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $44,524 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

