Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

