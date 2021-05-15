The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,213,394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after acquiring an additional 87,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

