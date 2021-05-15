Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 925 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ABB were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ABB by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ABB by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 40,038 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.32.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

