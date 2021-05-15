$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Otis Worldwide reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

