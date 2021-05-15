Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $32.00 at Northland Securities

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

