$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. TCF Financial reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

TCF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. TCF Financial has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,419 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TCF Financial by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 364,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TCF Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,346,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

