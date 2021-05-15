Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.31.

NYSE XYL opened at $118.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average is $101.58. Xylem has a 12-month low of $57.81 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

