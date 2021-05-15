Credit Suisse Group Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $66.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KKR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

