Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,820 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,184,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

