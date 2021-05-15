US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,459 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Flowers Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,369,000 after buying an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,639,000 after buying an additional 74,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after buying an additional 244,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,301,000 after purchasing an additional 399,022 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

FLO stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

