Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

